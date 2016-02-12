Markup: HTML Tags and Formatting

Headings
Header one
Header two
Header three
Header four
Header five
Header six
Blockquotes
Single line blockquote:
Stay hungry. Stay foolish.
Multi line blockquote with a cite reference:
People think focus means saying yes to the thing you’ve got to focus on. But that’s not what it means at all. It means saying no to the hundred other good ideas that there are. You have to pick carefully. I’m actually as proud of the things we haven’t done as the things I have done. Innovation is saying no to 1,000 things.
Steve Jobs – Apple Worldwide Developers’ Conference, 1997
Tables
|Employee
|Salary
|John Doe
|$1
|Because that’s all Steve Jobs needed for a salary.
|Jane Doe
|$100K
|For all the blogging she does.
|Fred Bloggs
|$100M
|Pictures are worth a thousand words, right? So Jane x 1,000.
|Jane Bloggs
|$100B
|With hair like that?! Enough said…
Definition Lists
- Definition List Title
- Definition list division.
- Startup
- A startup company or startup is a company or temporary organization designed to search for a repeatable and scalable business model.
- #dowork
- Coined by Rob Dyrdek and his personal body guard Christopher “Big Black” Boykins, “Do Work” works as a self motivator, to motivating your friends.
- Do It Live
- I’ll let Bill O’Reilly will explain this one.
Unordered Lists (Nested)
- List item one
- List item one
- List item one
- List item two
- List item three
- List item four
- List item two
- List item three
- List item four
- List item one
- List item two
- List item three
- List item four
Ordered List (Nested)
- List item one
- List item one
- List item one
- List item two
- List item three
- List item four
- List item two
- List item three
- List item four
- List item one
- List item two
- List item three
- List item four
HTML Tags
These supported tags come from the WordPress.com code FAQ.
Address Tag1 Infinite Loop
Cupertino, CA 95014
United States
Anchor Tag (aka. Link)
This is an example of a link.
Abbreviation Tag
The abbreviation srsly stands for “seriously”.
Acronym Tag (deprecated in HTML5)
The acronym ftw stands for “for the win”.
Big Tag (deprecated in HTML5)
These tests are a big deal, but this tag is no longer supported in HTML5.
Cite Tag
“Code is poetry.” —Automattic
Code Tag
You will learn later on in these tests that
word-wrap: break-word; will be your best friend.
Delete Tag
This tag will let you
strikeout text, but this tag is no longer supported in HTML5 (use the
<strike> instead).
Emphasize Tag
The emphasize tag should italicize text.
Insert Tag
This tag should denote text.
Keyboard Tag
This scarcely known tag emulates keyboard text, which is usually styled like the
<code> tag.
Preformatted Tag
This tag styles large blocks of code.
.post-title { margin: 0 0 5px; font-weight: bold; font-size: 38px; line-height: 1.2; and here's a line of some really, really, really, really long text, just to see how the PRE tag handles it and to find out how it overflows; }
Quote Tag
Developers, developers, developers… –Steve Ballmer
Strike Tag (deprecated in HTML5)
This tag shows strike-through text
Strong Tag
This tag shows bold text.
Subscript Tag
Getting our science styling on with H2O, which should push the “2” down.
Superscript Tag
Still sticking with science and Isaac Newton’s E = MC2, which should lift the 2 up.
Teletype Tag (deprecated in HTML5)
This rarely used tag emulates teletype text, which is usually styled like the
<code> tag.
Variable Tag
This allows you to denote variables.